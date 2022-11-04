Police Departments across the state of Vermont are doing more with less statewide.

And this week, the capitol city’s police department was made aware it would be without a police chief come 2023.

When Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete made his way to Vermont’s capital over two years ago, police departments across the country had to reshape their credibility in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

However, he said after his initial internal assessment, Montpelier’s Police Department’s image was already well intact.

“It was unlike anything that I’ve experienced,” Peete said. “Montpelier came up constantly as being on the edge of what 21st century policing should look like.”

Also, Town Manager Bill Fraser said despite many within the community still having reservations over Peete’s department, the 47-year-old air-force veteran has made strides with locals.

“He really took those on, head-on,” Fraser said. “He held virtual meetings with people…I think we’ve always had a good reputation with our police department, but he has really tried to build that up.”

This week Peete announced that he is stepping down from his position, and is taking his services to the Riley County Police Department in Kansas to serve as their new director. He also cited personal family-related reasons.

Montpelier’s Police Department is five officers down from when Peete took over, and now face an even larger challenge with his impending vacancy.

“Both Chief Faecus and Chief Peete have really demanded that we have high standards, and they won’t just take anybody,” Fraser said.

Fraser mentioned that the ‘thorough search’ to find Peete’s replacement will start next week.

Peete said hurdles he faced in the state’s capital were mostly with the school board, stemming from their decision to do away with the department’s school resource officer.

“You can’t just take one group and say we’ll always be afraid of those folks and we’re just going to keep them to the side,” Peete said. “The way that you get progress is that people talk to each other, and we humanize each other.”

Members of the school board were not available for comment on the matter.

Peete says he expects December 31 to be his last day on the job.

The chief also heavily praised Montpelier’s leadership in the town manager’s office and within the city council, and stated that they’re the best he’s ever worked with.