Montpelier, VT – Downtown Montpelier will remain closed off until at least 3 p.m. Tuesday after the Winooski River crest at well over 20 feet overnight.

Fraser said Monday night that knee-high waters had reached much of downtown and were expected to rise a couple more feet during the night. It’s the second highest recorded Winooski River level in history, behind only the 1927 flood.

“For us, this is far worse than Irene. We got water but it went up and down. There were some basements flooded but it didn’t last long,” Fraser said, comparing this flooding to the Montpelier Ice Jams in 1992. “We are completely inundated. The water is way, way higher than it ever got during Irene.”

The city initially planned to reopen downtown to traffic and pedestrians at noon Tuesday, but pushed it back to 3 p.m. when water levels receded slower than expected.

Laura Sturgis has lived in Montpelier for just over five years and says the damage in her home was too great to stay. “The washing machine was floating on the ceiling,” said Sturgis, who had to evacuate.

“I don’t really know. I’m hoping to get out to my parents in Middlesex, but their roads are pretty washed out,” said Sturgis.

Her neighbor down the road, Josh Bloomer, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he looked across the street. “I’ve just been watching all the debris going by, the tires, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen,” said Bloomer.

Down the road in Waterbury, Governor Phil Scott and his administration gave an update on the storm’s severity and what resources are available. He contrasted Monday’s deluge with the Tropical Storm Irene, which lasted just one day.

“We were able to get to work immediately, that was in a 24-hour period. This is going on and we’re getting just as much rain if not more, and it’s going on for days,” said Governor Phil Scott.

Search and rescue teams, municipal officials, VTrans crews, and the state’s Emergency Management Team have been hard at work since Monday morning. But even with more out-of-state rescue teams on the way, and more federal resources coming, there might still not be enough.

“You’re never going to have enough resources to deal with these mountain communities who get 5 to 8 inches of rain in a very short amount of time,” said Mike Cannon, from the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue team.

Fire departments across the state are giving a helping hand, alerting Vermonters that their next 24 hours might be crucial to ensure their safety.

“We’ve lost many town roads at this point. As the day went on the rain was continuing. We decided to go door to door in the village, that has historically flooded like in Irene and let folks know that we might have to evacuate,” said Moretown Fire Chief Stefan Pratt.

One of those folks is Steve Reissig, who lives on the Mad River and says he’s hoping that the rising water doesn’t flow through his newly purchased home.

“And you know, really, my plan is my other half, Deborah, went to Jericho. She evacuated. So, I’m gonna stay here,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.