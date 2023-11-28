Montpelier, VT – At 4:00 P.M. on December 4th, the Green Mountain State’s Capital, Montpelier, will kick off the holiday season with wagon rides, reindeer, farm animals, music, and the lighting of the state Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree is a 40-foot Blue Pruce, planted in St. Albans 40 years ago. Matt Durfee donated the tree and said he wanted to honor the resilience of the Green Mountain State throughout the flood recovery.

Governor Phil Scott will attend the event in front of the State House and illuminate the tree lights using his Ford “Lighting” electric truck. “Rudolph” the brightly lit plow truck, will also make another seasonal appearance.

After the ceremony, the State House will be opened for cookies and refreshments around an indoor Victorian Christmas Tree. The tree will be lit up and decorated with handmade ornaments. The free seasonal event is open for all, and children will hear the Governor read “The Night Before Christmas.”