Montpelier unveils new Black Lives Matter mural

A new Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the capitol city Thursday afternoon. The vibrant painting is now on display behind the Montpelier rec center.

It’s the work of Montpelier High School students in the Black art in the making club. The mural features black people who were victims of gun violence and police brutality, like George Floyd, Travon Martin, and Breonna Taylor. A student named Xavier, proposed the project and hopes it embodies black resilience.

“When asked to define the mural in one word, I thought of perseverance,” he said. “You see they all went through things like hardship, discrimination, and torment. It’s time to point out the wrongs in our community and put an end to it.”

The Montpelier Arts Commission hung the painting on Sunday.