Montpelier welcomes new police chief

Montpelier Police has welcomed a new police chief to serve the Capitol City. Chief Brian Peete will take over for long-time chief Tony Facos, who’s retiring at the end of the month.

“Law enforcement is about service, it’s not about anything else,” Chief Peete said. “It’s not about power trips or ‘us vs them’ it’s about serving people.”

City manager William Fraser says Peete was selected from 19 candidates, making the announcement Wednesday morning during a zoom conference with city leaders.

“This is a big moment for our department,’ Fraser said. “The last 2 chiefs spanning nearly 40 years were Montpelier locals coming up through the ranks.”

Peete most recently served as chief for the city of Alamogordo, New Mexico. He also has years of experience serving in the U.S. Air Force and Chicago PD. Chief Peete says he stepped down in Alamogordo because the environment clashed with his personal and professional ethics, which is why he says ‘inclusion, transparency, and progression’ will be critical in his new role.

“We must continue that culture so it becomes the norm, and not the exception,” he said. “Our department is one that believes in serving the community and being part of the community that we serve, we don’t isolate ourselves.”

Chief Tony Facos is retiring after 35 years on the job. He says Peete is undoubtedly taking over during a challenging time, but is confident in the new chief’s abilities.

“It’s like we’ve been working together for quite some time, just in terms of his approach to drug harm reduction and community health,” Facos said.

Going forward, Chief Peete said he would welcome racial bias training for officers in hopes to lead the state and nation by example.

“We have to emphasize training that continues to challenge each of us to confront any biases we have against anyone whether it be skin tone, sexual orientation,” he said.

Chief Brian Peete will begin working alongside Chief Facos on June 15th and assume the official title as chief on July 1st.