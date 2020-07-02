Montpelier’s new police chief becomes Vermont’s first black police chief

Chief Brian Peete has become what’s believed to be Vermont’s first black police chief, at a time where both in the state and nationwide, there’s outcry over racial injustices and police brutality. While Chief Peete was selected before the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, he says he feels a responsibility to lead the Capitol City with love.

“That’s what we have to focus on, what unites us rather than what divides us and then we can move forward from there,” Chief Brian Peete said.

During a formal ceremony outside City Hall Wednesday, Peete officially assumed duty as Montpelier’s top cop. Peete most recently served as chief for the city of Alamogordo, New Mexico. He also has years of experience serving in the U.S. Air Force and Chicago PD. Not only is he the first African American to hold the title in Vermont, but he’s the first chief in decades that wasn’t a born and raised Vermonter.

“While it’s not why he was hired to be clear, we’re glad to be able to make progress and to bring diversity to our city particularly in this time,” said city manager, William Fraser.

Chief Peete acknowledges he’s taking over during a sensitive time. He says he hopes to bring different ideas and experiences to Vermont, and vows to lead the community with inclusion, transparency, and progression.

“I look forward to all of us moving forward together especially in a time as dynamic as where we are now,” he said. “I know we’re going to rise to the challenge and we’re going to be the example for the rest of the nation as far as how police officers serve the community they swore an oath to.”