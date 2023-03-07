It’s a cold and brisk start to our Tuesday with real feel temperatures in the single digits and teens from time to time due to a northerly wind of 5-15 mph. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy morning with snow showers approaching from the northeast.

Those periodic snow showers will persist this afternoon through the overnight, especially across the mountains of the North Country. Highs will manage the upper 20s to low 30s with north winds gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday, isolated snow showers and flurries continue with the best concentration of activity residing in the northern Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 30s with a drop into the 20s overnight.

Snowfall totals between today and Thursday afternoon will likely average a dusting to 2 inches in the valleys with as much as 4″+ in the mountains. Half a foot or more cannot be ruled out across the peaks/summits.