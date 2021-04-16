More than half of New York adults have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that more than 50% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than one in three have been fully vaccinated.
The governor says more than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state. He adds that more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
To sign up for a vaccine appointment, New Yorkers can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool.
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Thursday is as follows:
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 12,638,792
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 198,257
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,546,338
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 39.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 26.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with at least one vaccine dose – 50.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers 18+ with completed vaccine series – 34.1%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|464,773
|6,457
|325,194
|4,364
|Central New York
|395,889
|3,824
|292,065
|5,282
|Finger Lakes
|485,239
|5,567
|337,453
|8,292
|Long Island
|965,240
|11,305
|596,295
|13,160
|Mid-Hudson
|830,372
|11,819
|522,628
|13,928
|Mohawk Valley
|194,434
|1,945
|140,825
|2,187
|New York City
|3,603,332
|52,091
|2,368,152
|35,855
|North Country
|193,390
|896
|152,048
|2,049
|Southern Tier
|257,985
|1,626
|182,662
|4,149
|Western New York
|521,747
|5,787
|356,177
|10,542
|Statewide
|7,912,401
|101,317
|5,273,499
|99,808
|
|First doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|Second doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6 Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7 Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8 Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9 Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10 Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11 Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12 Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980