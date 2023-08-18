Town of Moriah declares a state of emergency. Heavy rain has caused hardcore flooding and now the town is facing a potentially catastrophic situation.

Wednesday’s storm dumped so much rain, many of the town’s infrastructures were wiped out.

According to Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, many water mains and sewer pump stations were damaged, prompting boil water orders.

Now, the issue is a culvert running underneath the road leading to the high school. That culvert is plugged, essentially making a dam next to the road. If that dam gives way, it could lead to catastrophic flooding downstream in the town of Moriah.

Crews are working to pump the water and try to maintain the level, but if more rain comes, it could become a dangerous situation.