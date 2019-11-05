Morning Brew Briefing: Election Day topics, and potential snow in the forecast

Today’s top stories center around Election Day! This has been a common topic of conversation as early voting wrapped up in New York State. The results from that early voting are in and officials say about a quarter million ballots were cast around the state. Early voting was from October 26 through November 3. The polls will be open today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Two elementary schools are on the ballot in Addison County. Officials say closing Addison and Ferrisburgh Central School would help stop rising costs and declining enrollment. You can hear from board members on the Morning Brew.

Your Election Day forecast: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers (rainfall totals less than 0.2″) and temperatures climbing to the low 50’s