Morning Brew Briefing: Election results and a look at the first fall of snow!

Voters from Addison and Ferrisburgh rejected the proposal to close the two town’s elementary schools next spring. The school board for Addison said this shutdown could have helped declining enrollment and the rising costs, but voters still said “no thanks.” The voter turnout was very high. In the 2016 Presidential Election, the town of Ferrisburgh had about 1,200 ballots cast. Yesterday, over 1000 voted.



And a 100 year old World War II vet is visiting all 50 states, and meeting each Governor. Yesterday he met with Governor Phil Scott on his 24th stop. He is heading to New Hampshire on Friday to meet Governor Chris Sununu.



Spencer Thomas is live all morning with The Addam’s Family, playing at the Flynn Theatre.

Wednesday’s Forecast: A few light snow or rain showers early, then mostly sunny throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures climb to the 40s.