Morning Brew Briefing for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Happy Wednesday! Here are a few of the stories you’ll need to know for today, plus the latest weather forecast.

New York State lawmakers are looking into a ban that would prevent kids 12 and younger from playing tackle football. Their main concern is the risk of concussions from those impacts. They say sometimes those with concussions don’t show any signs, which can cause some problems. But, supporters of the game say it’s safer than ever.

In New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is co-sponsoring the Tick Act. This would create an office of oversight for tick borne diseases and would provide treatment for them, too. The funding for this program would cost about $10 million.



And it’s not even Halloween yet, but some folks in Burlington are already thinking about New Year’s Eve. Tickets for the Highlight Celebration go on sale Friday. It’s $5 for kids and $10 for adults.



Speaking of Halloween, Spencer Thomas checks out a day in the life of a paranormal investigator on The Morning Brew.

Here’s a look at the forecast: Increasing clouds, dry and mild overnight. Throughout the day, partly to mostly cloudy, with possible isolated showers. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s