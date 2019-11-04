Morning Brew Briefing: Storm clean-up, thousands still without power.

On our last Morning Brew Briefing the main focus was weather. Today, many people are still dealing with the remnants of Friday’s storm.

This weekend, Vermont Governor Phil Scott toured some of the hardest hit areas, making stops in Johnson, Montgomery and Richford among other places. The state is hoping FEMA can help pay for repairs.

And there are still 12-hundred people without power in Vermont and the North Country. We’ll keep you updated on air and online when those numbers change.

Monday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny to start, with clouds on the increase by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s with winds breezy out of the South @ 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph