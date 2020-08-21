2020 Alpine World Cup is staying in Europe

There’s good and bad news coming from the world of skiing. The Alpine World Cup will still happen this year, despite the pandemic. Unfortunately, the tour is staying in Europe. That means there won’t be a stop in Killington, and we won’t get the chance to see two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin took to Twitter to discuss the cancellation, saying “I’m bummed, but if we’re able to race at all, I’d say that’s a win. I’m looking forward to racing, so I’m going to have to do without Killington this year, but we’ll be back.”

If things go as planned, the Women’s World Cup will return to Killington on November 27th, 2021.