Alice Munson is one of this year’s 2022 Remarkable Woman Nominees.

She was born and raised in the Green Mountain State, a true Vermonter with quite a big family.

“I have two children, three grandchildren, and they’re all married,” said Alice Munson. “14 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.”

Munson lives just outside of Middlebury and has lived in the same house for over 53 years. “We love Middlebury,” said Munson.

With deep roots and love for Vermont, Alice said she couldn’t comprehend what makes her so remarkable.

“Me? A Remarkable Woman…really!?”

But wait until you learn about all of what Alice has accomplished, starting with her 29-year long career working at the Middlebury College Bookstore.

“I didn’t really want to retire, but I was almost 70 and it was time to retire and it took me a year to get over,” said Munson. “but when I retired there’s so much to volunteer for.”

Instead of Alice relaxing in retirement, she did the opposite. She stays active in her community and church.

“My faith is very important to me,” said Munson. “I was a deacon and on the board but decided to let the young ones take over.”

In fact, you’ve probably seen Alice before at an American Red Cross Blood Drive in Middlebury.

Alice Munson volunteered at the March 9, 2022, American Red Cross Blood Drive in Middlebury.

“I do help with that and that particular day I’m there all day,” said Munson. “They’re hurting for blood and so I do help with that.”

When she isn’t volunteering for the American Red Cross, she stays busy in other organizations such as United Way, the Addison County Parent-Child Center, Homeward Bound, and even helps with hospice care.

Alice does have a few awards under her belt. She was a recipient of the Governor’s Community Service Award and the Virginia B. Wolf Service Award.

“She was a lady that was involved in RSVP and volunteered her whole life. I think she was in 40 or more years, and she died a couple of years ago,” said Munson. “They thought to honor her, they would give somebody an award for their volunteering and so on and I was the first recipient.”

When Munson isn’t out in the community, you can find her at home where she continues to give back by making baby hats to send to the Phillippines.

Munson said she would like to make as many as possible.

“I’m trying to get up to at least 50 and maybe 100. I just keep knitting.”

Not only is volunteering and giving back important to Alice but so is exercise and her health. She attends a bone-building class twice a week.

“You lift weights and it’s to prevent osteoporosis,” said Munson.

Alice also has a cross-stitching hobby she tries to keep up with.

“Most of them take me close to a year and all of them start with plain ordinary cloth,” said Munson.

How does Alice do it all? She said,” Just keep moving.”