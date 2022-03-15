Tucked away in Hyde Park, Vermont is the Lamoille Community House where a 2022 Remarkable Woman, Nicole Chauvin, is the manager.

“I greet them, I do intakes of them and make sure they have what they need when they come in the door. We connect people to services outside of here, beyond what you know we’re able to do,” said LCH Shelter Manager, Nicole Chauvin.

Chauvin said that she first joined the LCH on a part-time basis as a way to give back, but it quickly became her second full-time job.

“I like to get back to my community and so I did it and I absolutely loved it. I love the feeling that it gave me,” Chauvin said. “It’s important to know that there are people out there in your community that need you for all kinds of different reasons.”

When Nicole Chauvin isn’t at the shelter, she’s always close by.

“I do also work at a local high school and special and have been there for 18 years. I’ve always enjoyed helping people and just making sure that people have what they need,” Chauvin said.

While Chauvin said she enjoys taking care of others, it can be a challenge for her as she’s fighting her own battle with multiple sclerosis.

“I was diagnosed almost three years ago and recently I experienced my first flare which has impacted me a little bit more than I realized,” said Chauvin.

Despite the challenge posed by MS she continues to show up for those in need.

“The best thing about Nicole is, how solid she is and how much of a rock she is. We both transitioned into our roles right before COVID-19 hit, kind of unexpectedly,” said the Executive Director of Lamoille Community House, Kim Anetsberger. “We were asked to take on more responsibility and there’s no way I would have been able to do any of it without her.”