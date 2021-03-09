A new drop-in center in St. Albans opens for teens and young adults

Spectrum Youth and Family Services opened a Drop-In Center for teens and young adults in downtown St. Albans on Monday. The center is located at 233 Lake Street and the center is modeled after the Burlington’s location. The center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. It will offer free lunch and dinner, showers, laundry, mentoring, coaching, and activities to youth ages 14-24.

This new center is hoping to provide a safe place for young adults to stay warm and be a consistent place for them to receive a hot meal, help with homework, assistance finding a job, and provide a friendly ear to listen.

There will be a Virtual Grand Opening Celebration in April for Spectrum’s new center.