ANEW Place: “The Celebration of Trees”

ANEW Place Director of Development, Erin Regan, joined the Morning Brew team Wednesday to chat about their holiday season fundraiser- The Celebration of Trees.

The Celebration of Trees is a family-friendly event featuring 28 uniquely decorated trees displayed inside the University Mall next to the Shoe Dept. from November 26th to December 12th. You have the chance to bring one of these trees home for the holidays by purchasing a raffle ticket for $1.

Each tree is designed and donated by local sponsers and will be raffled off on Decemeber 12th.

The proceeds from “The Celebration of Trees” will go directly to ANEW Place which provides services and support to those experiencing homelessness in the Greater Burlington Area with tools to help change their lives.

If you are unable to physically attend, the trees will be displayed on their website and you can buy your raffle ticket online.