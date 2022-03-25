In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, our film critic Julia Swift is giving us a preview of the Academy Awards happening this weekend. And this year — Julia says it’s “open season”. That’s because, according to Julia, there’s no clear front runners. Every actor and actress has a chance to win an Oscar…though Julia believes Will Smith’s performance in King Richard should be enough to lock up the ‘Best Actor’ award.

The ‘Best Picture’ award is also up for grabs, and Julia says it’s a bit unusual to not have a clear front runner heading into Oscar weekend. Other notable categories include ‘Best Supporting Actress’, where Jessica Chastain is the favorite for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, though Julia says this category could also be hotly-contested.

Overall, it should be an exciting Oscar night, with plenty of surprises in store (as well as three female hosts, which is a first in the history of the Academy Awards).

You can catch the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday at 8pm, on Local 22.