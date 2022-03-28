In this special Oscars edition of ‘At the Box Office’, our film critic Julia Swift is giving her instant reactions to all the drama that unfolded during Hollywood’s biggest night. There weren’t too many surprises in terms of who got what awards — as Julia expected. However, the main story of the night was Will Smith, nominated for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. A joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, didn’t sit too well with him — and he went on stage to slap Chris Rock accordingly.

Julia didn’t think that his apology during his acceptance speech was enough, and wants to see more from him. “It was the most uncomfortable moment that I’ve seen in a live event”.

Other notables from Oscar night included CODA taking the award for Best Picture, over Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.