In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is talking everything Sundance 2023! This year, the film festival is in-person and online — you can purchase tickets to online screenings of all this year’s works. Julia says that this year — documentaries took center stage. One of the one’s Julia’s most excited about this year, is about famous children’s author, Judy Blume.

“When I was younger, I read all the Judy Blume books” Julia says. “She really taught a lot of young girls — gave them a sense of what it’s like to go through puberty…and having first love. It was very controversial at the time — and people still read her today!”.

This documentary, Judy Blume Forever, is made by two women who’ve made one of Julia’s favorite films at Sundance about seven years ago — called ‘Very Semi-Serious‘ — about people who draw comics at New Yorker magazine. Julia says she can’t wait to see how they portray Judy Blume in this one.

There’s plenty of other documentaries making their premiere this year — for a full list, and to purchase tickets to online screenings, head on over to festival.sundance.org.