In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia reviews the new Netflix film, ‘Apollo 10 1/2’. It follows the childhood of director Richard Linklater, who grew up in Houston in the late ’60s — right as the space race was at it’s peak. Julia didn’t mince words with this film, saying there was virtually no plot. “It was not really a movie…It’s images from his past. It’s just a walkthrough nostalgia…but it’s not a story. It’s seriously self-indulgent”.

Since Julia wasn’t a fan of this film, she also took a look at the new HBO Max series, ‘Julia’. It follows the life of famous French chef Julia Child, who taught Americans the art of French cooking on her TV show. This show follows the making of that TV show. Julia Swift says the first two episodes are good, but the third episode is what blew her away. “Brilliant. So good — it’s full of verve and excitement, AND believable female characters!”

You can catch ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ on Netflix now, and ‘Julia’ on HBO Max.