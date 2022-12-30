In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at Damien Chazelle’s latest film effort, ‘Babylon’. The director first broke out in Hollywood with his hit 2014 feature film Whiplash, about a drummer based on his own experience of having intense teachers. Chazelle also directed La La Land, so he has a few really great works under his belt. However, Julia says ‘Babylon’ is not one of them.

The story focuses on Hollywood in the 1920s, and Julia hoped to see the dark underbelly of the industry, that’s normally portrayed as glitzy and glamorous. However, this isn‘t what she got. “Bloated is really the word that I can think of.” she says. “It is extremely long, like [Chazelle] just didn’t want to cut anything out” and Julia says this made the film boring in parts. It also relied too heavily on adolescent humor — she says “it felt as though there were so many fart, poop and puke jokes”, which felt odd.

Overall, Julia thinks ‘Babylon’ isn’t one to watch this holiday season — as it’s very bloated and needed heavy edits.

You can catch ‘Babylon’ in select theaters today.