In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ — ‘Wakanda Forever‘. Julia says that if you’re looking to see this movie — you don’t need to see the first, but you do need to know that Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020. “I’m not going to give away anything” Julia said, “But obviously they had to handle his death, and they way that they do, was the most remarkable part of this film.”

Julia says every single one of those moments, from the music to the shot selection, was so beautiful and emotional and moving. “It really took it beyond a superhero film” Julia says. “In these moments, it transcended the genre”. However, Julia says the parts about the film not honoring Boseman, was a bit muddled and lost, in terms of the script.

Overall, Julia says this one is worth seeing, and a lot of fun in theaters.

You can catch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in theaters today.