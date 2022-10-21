In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Film Critic Julia Swift shares her thoughts on the South Korean drama, ‘Broker’. She has high praise for this one — calling it “one of the most amazing films you’re going to see this year”.

It’s a movie about someone in Korea who wants to become a ‘Baby Broker’, or someone who takes children to care for and raise, from parents who don’t feel like they can handle it. What’s most incredible about this movie, is the director’s ability to create a connection with every character.

“To find the humanity in everyone and in every situation, good or bad, and to have an audience identify with someone who’s brokering a baby, is pretty amazing” she says.

You can catch ‘Broker’ at the Vermont International Film Festival tonight.