In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift shares her thoughts on the new animated movie, ‘DC League of Super-Pets’. Although it’s a film targeted for kids, Julia really enjoyed it because there’s also some humor for adults! “The writer/director, Jared Stern — he’s done a lot more adult stuff” Julia says. “This movie, sometimes it feels it’s not sure who it’s audience should be”. Most of the comedy may go over kids’ heads, but Julia appreciated those jokes!

Julia was also a big fan of the cast, which included Kevin Hart, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves. She says it’s trying to please everyone, but in doing so, doesn’t make everyone really excited to watch. “For a family film — it’s hard to please everyone” Julia says. “But there are some funny things for an older audience”.

You can catch ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ in theaters now.