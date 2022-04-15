In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift takes a look at the new film, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. It’s a fun and brilliant experience with amazing acting, and the use of practical effects combined with CGI makes it feel very realistic. Julia’s also a fan of Michelle Yeoh’s performance, saying “she needs to get nominated for Best Actress for this — which is kind of amazing to say for a sci-fi action comedy”.

Julia is hesitant to give too much of the plot away, because you’re not supposed to know much about it going into watching it for the first time. “[You’ll be] a tiny bit confused at the beginning, but I promise you, by the end, you understand everything and your heart swells with amazing emotion”.

Overall, Julia thinks it’s a fabulous film. You can catch it now — it’s only available in theaters!