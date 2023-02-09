In this edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Film Critic Julia Swift takes a step back from the big screen to look at the recently-released Hulu series, ‘Extraordinary’. It’s about a world like ours — except in this world, people gain a superpower once they turn 18. The series focuses a character named Jen, who’s unique solely because she did not get a superpower on her 18th birthday. Right off the bat, Julia says it’s important to note that the humor in this show is very British — since it was originally produced in England.

“It’s so smart — and the pilot had me totally hooked” Julia says. “The acting, writing, directing…it was right on, and really felt like it was getting to the heart of what a lot of young people are feeling right now”.

As the show progresses, Julia says some episodes are not as good as others — some were just silly, joke moments. However — Julia says it’s still worth watching, because the pilot episode is, in her words, “very special”.

You can catch ‘Extraordinary’ streaming on Hulu today.