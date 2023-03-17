In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift is sharing her thoughts on the new AppleTV+ original series, Extrapolations. There’s many big-name stars, including Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer. It’s about what could possibly happen in the future, in regards to our ever-changing climate.

“It’s thinking about how our world would be different coming up, and the problems we’ll have to face” Julia says. “It’s a super uneven show, but there are also wonderful and amazing moments”. Julia also thinks the title of the show may turn people off — but she hopes it doesn’t, because the good parts of the show make it worth a watch.

You can catch ‘Extrapolations’ streaming on AppleTV+ today.