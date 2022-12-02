In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift takes a look at Rian Johnson’s sequel to the murder-mystery ‘Knives Out’, entitled ‘Glass Onion’. Daniel Craig plays an investigator, trying to solve a murder, Agatha-Christie style. Julia says that the story makes sense, and there’s a lot of little clues to track throughout the film, which she thought was an enjoyable detail.

Julia thought that Catherine Hahn and Janelle Monae’s performances were excellent, and calls ‘Glass Onion’, a fun, edge-of-your-seat mystery.

You can catch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ streaming on Netflix, starting December 23rd.