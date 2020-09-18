At the Box Office: ‘H is for Happiness’

One family friendly flick… and one that might put families off.

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘H is for Happiness’ and controversial Netflix film, ‘Cuties’.

Swift says the Australian flick ‘H is for Happiness’ is “bright, fun and playful”, despite it’s intense themes.

Swift says, ‘Cuties’, on the other hand, doesn’t have such a positive reputation. It’s faced backlash for, what many deem, as an over-sexualized display of young girls.

Swift acknowledges this, but also points-out the true purpose of the movie: “It’s actually very anti [sexualized]. The whole point is that we sexualize girls too young, but the filmmaker still had those girls say and do things that I would’ve been uncomfortable with.“