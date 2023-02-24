In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Film Critic Julia Swift shares her thoughts on Charlotte Rampling’s performance in her new movie, ‘Juniper’. The movie chronicles the relationship between Rampling’s character, Ruth, and her self-destructive teenage grandson, Sam. This is also the first big budget project for director Matthew Saville, who based the film on his personal relationship with his grandmother. Ruth has not been in her family’s life as she was globetrotting, and Sam is considered a ‘problem child’. Both consider themselves to be outsiders in their family’s life, which inevitably brings them closer together.

Julia says this film is a great example of why actress Charlotte Rampling is in her prime. “This is really one of my favorite things she’s ever done” she said. “She will definitely be nominated at next year’s Oscars”.

You can catch ‘Juniper’ in select theatres today.