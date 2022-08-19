In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the documentary, ‘Kili Big’. It follows the story of a group of women who are all plus size, and decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. They’re doing it not to lose weight or to look better — but to show people that at different sizes, you can be happy in your body.

Julia says this was one of the more inspirational documentaries she’s seen in a long time. “They came together to really support each other and to do something that they never thought they could do” she says. “They overcame their fears to inspire other people”.

You can catch ‘Kili Big’ on the streaming website, Chicken Soup for the Soul, today.