In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the new drama, ‘MVP’. It comes out on Veteran’s Day, and focuses on the story of two people: a former NFL player, and a homeless veteran, searching for purpose and identity. Julia says that although this film’s side characters are basically cardboard cutouts who don’t really add anything to the story, it’s still worth a watch.

“It was extremely moving” she says. “Mo McRae is fabulous as the former NFL player…it’s definitely a tearjerker, it’s definitely intense — but it makes you think about a lot of different things, and I think it would make some people open their eyes to new experiences, and maybe look at people a little differently”.

Overall, Julia calls it a very powerful film, and would recommend that you watch. You can catch ‘MVP’ on-demand with your cable provider next Friday.