In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the French film, ‘My Best Part’. It’s fresh off the international film festival circuit, and it follows the story of an actor where everything in his life is going wrong — including the fact he’s losing acting roles. He becomes jealous of everyone and everything around him, but Julia says lead actor Nicolas Maury is fantastic in his role and makes you feel for him right away.

Additionally, the few mother-son scenes “elevate the film” according to Julia, as the insecurity of Maury is readily apparent in these scenes. Three different writers were involved in the making of ‘My Best Part’, and even though the script is all over the place, Maury is so engaging in his role, Julia didn’t even care! Overall, Julia thinks its a genuine performance from Maury, which makes the film a pleasure to watch.

You can catch ‘My Best Part’ in theaters and on streaming services now.