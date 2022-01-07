In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, film critic Julia Swift reviews the psychological thriller from the mind of director Guillermo Del Toro, ‘Nightmare Alley’.

Although the film has a huge cast of stars, Julia found it to be quite boring. The writing, the acting from Bradley Cooper and the directorial decisions of Del Toro didn’t help keep her interested throughout the film. However, Julia says the amazing production design kept her watching.

“The characters popped from scene to scene, it almost felt like each scene was it’s own little movie.” Some of the characters in the movie, though, had similar design — which Julia found distracting. Overall, she isn’t mincing words over Del Toro’s latest film. “It’s fine to see…but really, it’s a huge flop”.

You can catch ‘Nightmare Alley’ exclusively in theaters.