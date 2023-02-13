In this edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift takes a look at the 2020 Korean comedy/drama, ‘Samjin Company English Class’. It takes place in Korea in 1995, and it’s about a group of women working for the same company for many years, who are tired of not getting promoted, and decide to expose corruption within the company.

“It’s many different things” Julia says about the movie. “It’s a mystery at first…it’s also definitely, like, a coming of age empowerment story”. She says the movie does many things well, but the star is Park Hye-Soo, who Julia says did an amazing job in the role.

You can watch ‘Samjin Company English Class’ on iTunes today.