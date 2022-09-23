In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia is live from the Seoul Independent Animation Festival.

Julia spent the day watching several incredible movies and trailers from independent filmmakers. One of the movies she recommended is “Where is Anne Frank”, directed by Ari Folman.

In the movie, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend comes to life and begins searching for Anne, who she believes is still alive. She inspires a wave of social justice for refugees during her search for Anne.

Julia said the movie might not appeal to really young kids, but provides a good perspective of Anne Frank’s life in a way that is palatable for younger audiences with beautiful animation.