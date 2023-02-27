In this edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Film Critic Julia Swift shares her thoughts on the new Apple TV+ original movie, ‘Sharper’. It stars Julianne Moore and John Lithgow — and despite a lot of excitement leading up to this one, Julia thinks it was not worth the wait. The plot is similar to ‘My Fair Lady’, about someone who takes a young woman and molds her into a con artist for rich people. “Even with all that [acting] talent” she says, “this script could not hold up”.

Julia says we’ve seen this kind of movie done before, and much better at that. “It really just fell down on every level” she says, “cinematography, directing…even the acting, even Julianne Moore isn’t great in this”.

You can catch ‘Sharper’ on Apple TV+ plus today.