Korean dramas continue to make an impact on Netflix, as two newcomers tussle for top 10 spots in the ‘most viewed’ category. ‘Summer Strike’ and ‘Crash Course in Romance’ are two starkly different dramas — wherein the former deals with personal loss, while the latter is a fun rom-com.

Summer Strike follows actress Seolhyun as she portrays the grief stricken Yeo-Reum who decides to become a recluse in a small village after getting dumped by her boyfriend and losing her mother in an accident. According to Julia, the show handles grief in a realistic way as we follow Yeo-Reum navigating the intricacies of village life, village people, and a potential new love interest while also dealing with the loss of her mother.

“You know when you have a show, and you hear the music and see the title and all of a sudden your heart starts to beat a little slower and you relax because you know you’re about to go into a different world.” Julia says. “That’s what Summer Strike does for me.”

In the case of Crash Course in Romance, it is a fun comedy about a woman who used to be a top performing athlete and is raising her niece. She has given up on love and, as these tropes usually go, falls in love with someone who turns out to be the math tutor to her niece. Julia says the show delves into their growing relationship, while also shedding light on how much pressure the Korean education system can put on students.

“Crash Course in Romance is a little lighter but so fun, so sweet and definitely gives you a little insight into the Korean education system which can be a little intense.” says Julia.

Both of these Dramas can be streamed on Netflix today.