In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the Netflix comedy, ‘The Bubble’. It’s about a film production crew, attempting to make a movie in a coronavirus bubble. Julia thinks the idea behind the movie is great, especially with a great writer behind it (the movie is both written and directed by Judd Apatow). However, after watching this film, Julia is now questioning his comedy know-how.

“I feel like he’s maybe…past his comedy peak” she says. “Or, this was just a complete misfire”. Julia was amazed that such a good cast and writer could make a movie this boring.

“It was two hours that were actually painful to sit through” she says. The movie is plagued by jokes we’ve already heard a million times, and as Julia puts it, “It felt like…less than a first draft”.

You can catch ‘The Bubble’ streaming on Netflix now.