In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia shares her thoughts on the new Hulu series, ‘The Dropout’. It follows the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who developed a revolutionary blood testing method — that did not wind up working. She defrauded investors of her company by lying about the effectiveness of her blood testing method, and was convicted for criminal fraud.

Actress Amanda Seyfried plays the role of Holmes, and Julia says “shes the best part of this [series]…by far. She really became Elizabeth Holmes…I’m really seeing an Emmy nomination [for Seyfried]”. Julia wasn’t a fan of the camera shots or editing, but says you’ll still enjoy it because of the gripping story and Seyfried’s performance…calling it “compelling and stressful..it’s really stressful to see someone in this situation.”

You can catch the first four episodes of ‘The Dropout’ on Hulu, with the final four episodes dropping on the platform on a biweekly basis.