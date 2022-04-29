In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, it’s Nicholas Cage overload! Julia reviews the actor’s latest film effort, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. It’s a movie all about himself — he plays an actor named Nick Cage, who’s life parallels his own. After financial hardship, Cage takes a job with a high-profile client — which interests the CIA, who want Cage for other purposes.

It’s a very self-referential film, according to Julia. As an action-comedy, it had Julia laughing for the first 30 minutes — but she says the humor only works on some levels. “It kind of goes off the rails a little…it’s a fun, light movie — but the best parts are Nicholas Cage dealing with being Nicholas Cage”.

You can catch ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ in theaters now.