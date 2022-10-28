In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift takes a look at the new PBS documentary, ‘TikTok, Boom’. It’s about the social media platform that more than 2 billion people across the world have downloaded — and a third of its users are under the age of 14.

“It interviews the young influencers…and how TikTok has totally changed their lives, to pay their bills and allow them to go to college” Julia says. “but it also talks about really dark sides of what can happen with TikTok — cybersecurity, pedophilia, and geopolitical issues”.

Julia says it takes a really wide view of the platform, and sometimes wishes it went a little deeper. But, she says this story hasn’t ended, and calls it a very important documentary to watch.

“It’s really important to know this app that’s having such a huge impact on our world right now” she says.

You can catch ‘TikTok, Boom’ on PBS, streaming for free.