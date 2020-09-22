Ben & Jerry’s celebrates Voter Registration Day

Morning Show

by: Abby Fridmann

Posted: / Updated:

Today is National Voter Registration Day! To celebrate, Ben & Jerry’s is kicking off a series of events to help you “Get out the vote”!

Ben and Jerry’s will unveil a physical and virtual art installation called “The Long March”. It is based on the late Congressman John Lewis’ novel trilogy, “March”.

The virtual launch event will focus on the importance of voting and racial justice. The exhibit will be unveiled at 7 p.m. tonight, and will be on display through the summer of 20-21 at the Ben and Jerry’s factory in Waterbury.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog