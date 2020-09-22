Ben & Jerry’s celebrates Voter Registration Day

Today is National Voter Registration Day! To celebrate, Ben & Jerry’s is kicking off a series of events to help you “Get out the vote”!

Ben and Jerry’s will unveil a physical and virtual art installation called “The Long March”. It is based on the late Congressman John Lewis’ novel trilogy, “March”.



The virtual launch event will focus on the importance of voting and racial justice. The exhibit will be unveiled at 7 p.m. tonight, and will be on display through the summer of 20-21 at the Ben and Jerry’s factory in Waterbury.