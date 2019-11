The annual Men’s Night Out in Plattsburgh was created to bring awareness to serious health issues.

Hosted by The Foundation of CVPH, this year’s event is 6 p.m. Thursday at Valcour Brewing, 49 Ohio Ave.

Organizer Sonny Giroux joined The Morning Brew to discuss the stigma around men’s health and why “rubbing dirt” on it isn’t the right frame of mind.

Tickets for the event are $20 and will include music, food, guest speakers, and a silent auction.