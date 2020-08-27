Burlington mural highlights time during covid

A new mural is on display in the Old North End of Burlington. The mural pays tribute to different community members experiences during the first couple months of the pandemic.

Jen Berger is the artist of the mural. She was planning on painting a mural about the different people who live in Burlington, but the pandemic put a pause on that project. She still wanted to stick with the idea of painting a mural from other people’s lived experiences, so she decided to focus on covid.

Jen Berger said, “I decided to keep that same process but I had to shift it over to this very specific time of the first two months in Burlington around COVID and some of the very real experiences we all share that were highlighted because of this drastic change.”

The mural will also pay tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Anastasia myer, a student at champlain college has been helping with the mural and says this is a nice way to remember what has happened over the past six months.

“A lot of things about quarantine have also exacerbated other problems. because with things like BLM part of it was exacerbated by the fact that we were all cooped up at home and all looking at media”, said Myer.

Jen knows this has been a hard time and she wanted to bring something to the community to help everyone heal together. You can check out the mural on the side of Sangha Studio North on North Winooski Ave.