Winooski takes its annual Halloween celebration outdoors to Rotary Park

The City of Winooski and Downtown Winooski are celebrating Halloween Oct. 29 – 31 with an outdoor event.

It includes the “Pumpkin Pledge” in which participants are asked to carve pumpkins from the comfort of their own home, and then drop the jack-o-lanterns off for display at Rotary Park. All the pumpkins will be lit up in the park each night.

The event also includes a “Not-so-Spooky” scavenger hunt from 2- 4 p.m. Participants can enter the park at the North entrance and exit at the South exit. Masks should be worn and the maximum capacity is 150 participants.

