Help fight cancer from your car

Relay for Life of Chittenden County will take place on September 26, from 6-9 P.M. at Technology Park. Normally people would be walking for Relay For Life, but this year participants will drive through a series of themed parking lots. Participants will park in a designated lot for a short program that includes, survivor recognition and food trucks. There will also be a drive by luminaria ceremony.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge threat to the American Cancer Society because fundraising revenue has been severely reduced. They have had to get creative with their fundraising events and come up with new ways to make sure there are “more birthdays”!

For more information about Relay for Life of Chittenden County, click here!

Relay for Life of Caledonia will take place on September 19th at the Caledonia Fairgrounds. The event will be an outdoor movie theater style experience that includes an opening ceremony, survivor celebration, and luminaria ceremony. Each bag illuminated is in honor or memory of someone who faced cancer.

For more information about Relay for Life of Caledonia, click here.