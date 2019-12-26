Hitting the ice with Olympic Figure Skater, Meryl Davis

Meryl Davis, Olympic Medalist spoke with us about how she is preparing for the annual ‘Stars On Ice.’

Davis was in her hometown in Michigan, gearing up and practicing their numbers for the big show.

She told us how ‘Stars On Ice’ is so different than what she and Charlie White use to do. But she says the biggest difference is the goal of entertaining at the end of day.

“Stars on Ice” takes place on December 30th at 7pm at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York.

For more information on where you can find tickets you can visit their website.